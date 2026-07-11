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I Know Why The Music Died
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
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Songs Written for the book series ‘Prepare For The End’ by author Rina Lynn.

For generations, the families of a small Texas community have lived under siege. Unexplained attacks. Terrifying encounters. A darkness that returns again and again — always stronger, always closer.

No one knows where it began. No one knows why it never ends. And no one knows what the evil wants.

But the families do know this:

  • Their faith is their only shield.
  • Their unity is their only strength.
  • And the past holds answers no one has dared to uncover.

When a new wave of violence erupts, long‑buried secrets begin to surface. The families find themselves caught between the world they know and a spiritual war they never understood — one that has marked them for over a century.

Prepare for the End is a sweeping Christian suspense saga about generational trauma, spiritual warfare, and the hidden battles ordinary people fight when darkness refuses to let go.

Perfect for readers who love:

  • Faith‑based fiction with real spiritual stakes
  • Multi‑generational family sagas
  • Psychological and supernatural suspense
  • Stories of survival, resilience, and redemption

The truth is coming. The attacks are escalating. And the families are running out of time.

Book 1 ‘A SAFE HAVEN’ free for 90 days

Get your copy now and share the link with friends3

 

#Rina Lynn # Free Book # Total Freedom # Abuse Recovery # A Safe Haven # Prepare For the End # Help A New Author # Force Of Nature # Own Your Bravery # Get It Now! # NOT Your Momma’s Christian Fiction!

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original songrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomi know why the music diedsupport christian fiction
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