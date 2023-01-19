How To Freeze Onions

Freeze Your Onions Safely To Preserve And Enjoy Them All Year! Onions are a "ready-at-once" crop in that, like garlic, you harvest the bulbs all in one shot. They preserve well, but not forever, and certainly not until next harvest. In this video, let's look at how we can freeze raw onions to preserve this delicious root crop to carry us through winter until we're ready to harvest fresh organic onions from our garden yet again.





Bonus!! Three PROVEN strategies to stop the dreaded eye burn and crying when cutting your onions. My top 3 secrets on how I can cut dozens of onions without shedding a single tear!





Growing Onions From Onions!: https://youtu.be/4t58WTIJVOU

Even easier? Green onions! Try them! https://youtu.be/vrOJ95O7JHg





*UPDATE*

Check out the 5-part vlog where I'm documenting in real-time the process of re-growing your own onion bulbs from existing onion slices!: https://youtu.be/k3IaAtZBb9Q





If you're just starting out gardening in 2020, this inexpensive set of tools from Amazon can get you and your Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Cucumbers, whatever up and running this spring! I know there is a fevered and renewed interest in gardening and many of you are seasoned vets. But remember that there's a whole population out there that hasn't gardened before. Let's help them out and encourage as much as possible! Affiliate links below:





Amazon USA: https://amzn.to/2xXLfbG

Amazon Canada: https://amzn.to/3aoN1AN

Amazon U.K.: https://amzn.to/2XrQA5A





The 10x20 nursery trays are a gardener's NECESSITY. Use the Amazon Afilliate links below to find the right ones!





Amazon USA: https://amzn.to/2JFB4uM

Amazon Canada: https://amzn.to/2wQCeBd

Amazon U.K.: https://amzn.to/2xepyEi





Shared from and subscribe to:

The Ripe Tomato Farms

https://www.youtube.com/@TheRipeTomatoFarms/videos



