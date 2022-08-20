The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "THE End of the World" Live Radio Broadcast April 26 2000

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What does "The End of the World" really mean? Is it the destruction of earth? Or merely the re-ordering of society? Sid Canoe explores this topic with his Bible and a reggae groove. This episode of "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe" originally aired live on KGHP-FM in Gig Harbor, WA on 4/26/00.
original show notes: http://www.dawnbible.com/1999/9909-hl.htm
See "The End of the World GAME: : A Zidkenu BIble Discourse
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgu6ATcfzIjM/
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