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The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "THE End of the World" Live Radio Broadcast April 26 2000
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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41 views • August 20, 2022

What does "The End of the World" really mean? Is it the destruction of earth? Or merely the re-ordering of society? Sid Canoe explores this topic with his Bible and a reggae groove. This episode of "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe" originally aired live on KGHP-FM in Gig Harbor, WA on 4/26/00.

original show notes: http://www.dawnbible.com/1999/9909-hl.htm

See "The End of the World GAME: : A Zidkenu BIble Discourse

https://www.brighteon.com/1f6d7e29-66ba-40ee-afe0-b89a4513b5b2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgu6ATcfzIjM/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy