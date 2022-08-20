The New Adventures of Sid Canoe "THE End of the World" Live Radio Broadcast April 26 2000

What does "The End of the World" really mean? Is it the destruction of earth? Or merely the re-ordering of society? Sid Canoe explores this topic with his Bible and a reggae groove. This episode of "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe" originally aired live on KGHP-FM in Gig Harbor, WA on 4/26/00.

original show notes: http://www.dawnbible.com/1999/9909-hl.htm

See "The End of the World GAME: : A Zidkenu BIble Discourse

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