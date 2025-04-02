Chinese have also conducted 3 major exercises in recent days - part 2

Tensions in the Asia-Pacific region are escalating

Not only Americans with their allies are actively operating off the coast of China, but the Chinese themselves have also conducted three major exercises in recent days.

We have detailed the military maneuvers of the Middle Kingdom both off the coast of Taiwan and in the South China Sea (involving bombers that carried out simulated missile launches at low altitudes against the Philippines) in our closed channel Rybar+.

📌 As for the exercises near Taiwan, the goal of the Chinese political and military leadership remains the same - to organize a blockade of the island, cut off trade routes and strike critical infrastructure. The similarity of the scenarios of these exercises with last year's drills confirms the consistency of the Chinese authorities on this issue.

It should be noted that the exact number of forces used is still unknown. But given the statements of the Taiwanese leadership, the scale of the exercises on April 1 was smaller than last year's drills. This suggests that the Chinese are preparing for different blockade scenarios that differ in the number of forces involved.

However, it is important to note that along with military goals, the Chinese are also trying to fulfill political tasks through the exercises. The maneuvers are a response to the provocative statements made by the Taiwanese leadership in March, when the PRC was called a foreign hostile power.

❗️Thus, China has sent another signal to the unfriendly authorities of the island, having prepared the ground for a response to new provocations - the letter "A" in the name of the exercises held on April 2 indicates that Strait Thunder - 2025A is a series of drills.

