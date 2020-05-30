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** George Soros' Terrorist Organizations Inciting the "Helter Skelter" Race War In Minneapolis ** - Dave Hodges
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** George Soros' Terrorist Organizations Inciting the "Helter Skelter" Race War In Minneapolis **
by Dave Hodges on Friday, May 29, 2020
In reference to the chaos in Minneapolis, I mentioned this morning that the events involving the use of flame-throwers, and high capacity magazine guns smelled like Antifa and George Soros.
The burning of certain businesses seemed unnatural and disconnected to the outrage of the citizens of Minneapolis.
Here were my thoughts on this issue in the early AM.
The no-nonsense Candace Owens has pointed her finger for the extreme violence in Minneapolis in an appropriate direction, namely, George Soros and his terrorist group, Antifa.

The Minneapolis chief of police just confirmed that many of the protesters that are burning down the city are NOT FROM MINNEAPOLIS.

My guess: As he did with Antifa, Democrat George Soros has these thugs on payroll.

He is funding the chaos via his Open Society Foundation.

It appears that Candace Owens is legitmately on to something as the Police Chief of Minneapolis confirmed the arsonists being arrested are NOT from Minneapolis.

I can draw no other conclusion that George Soros and the extreme leftists are making their move right now by trying to start a racial civil war. IT is going to be a long, hot, summer. Charles Manson would be proud, welcome to Helter Skelter Geroge Soros style!

About the Author:
Dave Hodges has been publishing the Common Sense Show since 2012. The Common Sense Show features a wide variety of important topics that range from the loss of constitutional liberties, to the subsequent implementation of a police state under world governance, to exploring the limits of human potential. The primary purpose of The Common Sense Show is to provide Americans with the tools necessary to reclaim both our individual and national sovereignty.


** Candace Owens May 28,2020
The Minneapolis chief of police just confirmed that many of the protesters that are burning down the city are NOT FROM MINNEAPOLIS. My guess: As he did with Antifa, Democrat George Soros has these thugs on payroll. He is funding the chaos via his Open Society Foundation.
Keywords
current eventsdemocratspoliticsantifadeep statesorosdave hodgesminneapolisriotspolice brutalityopen society foundationgeorge floyd
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