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Meaty Organic Veggie Curry (有機野菜たっぷりのカレー)
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40 views • March 08, 2021
Ingredients:
1-pound of beef tendon.
1-pound of pork belly.
1-pound of lamb.
3-cups of fried tofu.
1-whole organic Napa cabbage.
2-cups of organic mustard cabbage.
2-cups of organic carrot.
2-cups of organic onion.
2-tablespoons of organic garlic.
2-tablespoons of organic ginger.
3-tablespoons of organic curry powder.
2-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic Worcestershire sauce.
Tags:
#Curry #Allicin #Curcumin
#Organic #Vegetables #NapaCabbage #EasyRecipe #JapaneseCurry #Garlic #Ginger #Turmeric #Pork #Lamb #Beef #Wagyu #OrganicOliveOil #OliveOil #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #簡単レシピ #有機醤油 #12ヶ月の食卓 #エサンテオリーブオイル #有機ウースターソース #一発カレー #食育アドバイザー
1-pound of beef tendon.
1-pound of pork belly.
1-pound of lamb.
3-cups of fried tofu.
1-whole organic Napa cabbage.
2-cups of organic mustard cabbage.
2-cups of organic carrot.
2-cups of organic onion.
2-tablespoons of organic garlic.
2-tablespoons of organic ginger.
3-tablespoons of organic curry powder.
2-tablespoons of organic olive oil.
2-tablespoons of organic soy sauce.
2-tablespoons of organic Worcestershire sauce.
Tags:
#Curry #Allicin #Curcumin
#Organic #Vegetables #NapaCabbage #EasyRecipe #JapaneseCurry #Garlic #Ginger #Turmeric #Pork #Lamb #Beef #Wagyu #OrganicOliveOil #OliveOil #AmwayiCook #AmwayQueen #簡単レシピ #有機醤油 #12ヶ月の食卓 #エサンテオリーブオイル #有機ウースターソース #一発カレー #食育アドバイザー
Keywords
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