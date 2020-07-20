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Webb Report - Part Three, Crowdstrike Is The Key Perpetrator Of The DNC Emails Hoax Led By Dmitri Alperovich
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100 views • July 20, 2020
In the third episode of the Webb Report, we meet Crowdstrike, the key perpetrator of the DNC email hoax. We find the son of a Soviet KGB officer turned CIA informant named Dmitri Alperovich, is building backdoors into all the phones on Capitol Hill with emails, calls and texts all being backed up to Pakistan before moving on to an FBI "Crime Unit" in Kiev, Ukraine.
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