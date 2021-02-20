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Matthew 12:9-32 “Obedience Reveals the Kingdom”
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0 view • February 20, 2021
In our last message, we saw Jesus declare that He is Lord of the Sabbath, and how the Jewish leaders responded. It was pretty much from this point forward that they were out to destroy Him. They missed the most important part of what He was saying and that is He came bringing mercy to the merciful, not condemnation through the legality of the law. In their pursuit of understanding the law, they became task masters instead of teachers, holding everyone accountable except themselves and with pride and hardened hearts they missed everything Jesus was teaching, and everything He is. This week we will continue to see Jesus being challenged regarding the Sabbath and the power behind His miraculous works.
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