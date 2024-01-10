Gangs Riot & Wreak Havoc on Ecuador After the Leader of the Los Choneros Cartel Escapes from Prison!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
⚠️ Graphic Content ⚠️
Ecuador: Riots in the Country by Gang Members Continue After the Declaration of a State of Emergency Following the Escape of the Leader of the Los Choneros Cartel from Prison
Reports of fights that’s are going on in metro stations in the second largest city of Ecuador, Guayaquil.
Hard footage from the riots in Ecuador: prisoners have taken over the prison in the city of Cuenca, near Guayaquil, and are threatening to execute the guards. Other harsh videos show prisoners killing surrendering guards as explosions and kidnappings mark Ecuador's state of emergency!
Original Video Links ⬇️
1. https://rumble.com/v462yc0-shock-armed-terrorists-storm-tv-station-take-hostages-on-live-tv.html?mref=22lbp&mrefc=3
2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HicUBVWk2g8
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.