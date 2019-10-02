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QRP-LABS QCX 5 Watt Ham Transceiver Kit: My Build
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90 views • October 02, 2019
I have finally finished the QRP-LABS QCX radio transceiver and placed it into a 3D printed case made by Mike, W4MHZ. Of course, I did my own camouflaged paint job since I will be spending time with it outdoors. What better way to make it fit into such the environment?
I have aligned and tested all features and the radio works very well. So much fun, I may have do do another one on a different band. This one is for 40 meters.
Featured project made by Mike Erskine (W4MHZ)
Contact Mike at [email protected]
I have aligned and tested all features and the radio works very well. So much fun, I may have do do another one on a different band. This one is for 40 meters.
Featured project made by Mike Erskine (W4MHZ)
Contact Mike at [email protected]
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