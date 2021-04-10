DR VERNON COLEMAN RETURNS!!! SUNDAY, APRIL 11, 2021

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I was hoping that Dr. Coleman hadn't given up so easily… THANK GOODNESS for miracles!
Visit Dr. Coleman's new website @ https://www.vernoncoleman.org/ AND http://lightpaper.co.uk/
Check Dr. Coleman's brandnewtube channel @
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
This was Dr Coleman's April 1, 2021 "goodbye" video, "Goodbye and Thank You - Dr. Vernon Coleman"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nui8XTjxrZx1/
Video via tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGQcpJhBezG6/
From original uploader, Daindor Reports
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHc2QGk6brZF/
(This video was reprocessed for higher resolution by debess)
Please Feel Free to Share and Circulate Everywhere!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TNGFQFsOoHe8/