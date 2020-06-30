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Roger Stone Credits His Faith In Jesus Christ For His Strength In The Epic Struggle For Freedom
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32 views • June 30, 2020
Roger Stone tells how he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ and why he sought the path to God again.
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