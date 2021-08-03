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RiseUpNH 3/8/21: Action Groups, Constitutional Overreach
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30 views • March 09, 2021
For today's session, we reviewed the recently launched project workstreams and then had a mini-class in the NH Constitution focusing on exactly why the governor does not have the legal basis for enacting emergency orders that affect private businesses and individuals.
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