Color Code for Mystery Babylon - Luciferase

This video discusses the Bible's color code for Mystery Babylon, which is scarlet and purple. Red and blue are also hidden colors which form purple, they are the heagalian dialectic. Links for the videos mentioned are below:
(Will be added as time permits, meanwhile search my videos to find these, sorry for the inconvenience).
Why Prince Was Taken Out - His Warnings and his Search for God
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/347f9cb7-839c-43d0-95fe-398945fbb128
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.