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Vitamin B3/Niacin: This FIXES Mental Health FAST
jroseland
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Nicotinic acid, in its various forms, is the subject of a fairly heated debate over its fantastic properties when it comes to anti-aging, Schizophrenia, alcoholism, and trauma.

This vitamin falls under the shadow of Dr. Abram Hoffer, a hotly debated character in the annals of psychiatric history. Conspiracy theories about the pharmaceutical-psychiatric industrial complex abound regarding Dr. Hoffer’s ostensibly debunked studies. What’s not debated is that he was a quintessential healer and highly committed to the advancement of orthomolecular medicine.

I've been taking it for years; it's one of the most affordable anti-aging agents, and I think it's one of the best supplements to include in your daily stack.


5:00 Scientific Research

5:33 Niacin vs Niacinamide vs Nicotinamide

7:13 The Niacin Flush

9:16 History

11:12 Vs Schizophrenia

13:13 Vs Alcoholism

16:16 For Trauma Survivors

18:32 The B Vitamin from Outer Space?

19:12 Antiaging Mechanism

21:13 Obesity vs Antiaging

23:45 Cognition

25:09 Got wifi? Take Niacin

28:09 B Vitamins are Mitochondrial Support

28:57 Lowering Cholesterol

30:01 Vs Anxiety

30:49 The Fertility Vitamin

37:54 Hunger Causing?

40:01 Inositol Hexanicotinate

40:37 Picamilon

41:53 Food Sources

42:46 Sources & Pricing

47:08 Dosage and Usage

48:42 Side Effects

50:26 Conclusion


Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Vitamin B3: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B3-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Vitamin V3

Niacin

Powdered (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/B3

Capsuled (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacin

Niacinamide (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacinamide

NMN https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN

Nicotinamide Riboside https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotinamide-Riboside

No-Flush Niacin (Inositol Hexanicotinate) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Inositol-Hexanicotinate


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
sciencelongevitybiohackingalcoholismtraumaantiagingschizophrenianiacinvitamin b3jonathan roselandniacinamidenicotinamidenadlimitless mindsetorthomolecular medicinemeta-analysisnicotinamide ribosideabram hoffer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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