Vitamin B3/Niacin: This FIXES Mental Health FAST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicotinic acid, in its various forms, is the subject of a fairly heated debate over its fantastic properties when it comes to anti-aging, Schizophrenia, alcoholism, and trauma.
This vitamin falls under the shadow of Dr. Abram Hoffer, a hotly debated character in the annals of psychiatric history. Conspiracy theories about the pharmaceutical-psychiatric industrial complex abound regarding Dr. Hoffer’s ostensibly debunked studies. What’s not debated is that he was a quintessential healer and highly committed to the advancement of orthomolecular medicine.
I've been taking it for years; it's one of the most affordable anti-aging agents, and I think it's one of the best supplements to include in your daily stack.
5:00 Scientific Research
5:33 Niacin vs Niacinamide vs Nicotinamide
7:13 The Niacin Flush
9:16 History
11:12 Vs Schizophrenia
13:13 Vs Alcoholism
16:16 For Trauma Survivors
18:32 The B Vitamin from Outer Space?
19:12 Antiaging Mechanism
21:13 Obesity vs Antiaging
23:45 Cognition
25:09 Got wifi? Take Niacin
28:09 B Vitamins are Mitochondrial Support
28:57 Lowering Cholesterol
30:01 Vs Anxiety
30:49 The Fertility Vitamin
37:54 Hunger Causing?
40:01 Inositol Hexanicotinate
40:37 Picamilon
41:53 Food Sources
42:46 Sources & Pricing
47:08 Dosage and Usage
48:42 Side Effects
50:26 Conclusion
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Vitamin B3: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B3-Meta-Analysis
Order 💲 Vitamin V3
Niacin
Powdered (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/B3
Capsuled (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacin
Niacinamide (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacinamide
NMN https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN
Nicotinamide Riboside https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotinamide-Riboside
No-Flush Niacin (Inositol Hexanicotinate) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Inositol-Hexanicotinate
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.