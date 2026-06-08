Vitamin B3/Niacin: This FIXES Mental Health FAST

Nicotinic acid, in its various forms, is the subject of a fairly heated debate over its fantastic properties when it comes to anti-aging, Schizophrenia, alcoholism, and trauma.

This vitamin falls under the shadow of Dr. Abram Hoffer, a hotly debated character in the annals of psychiatric history. Conspiracy theories about the pharmaceutical-psychiatric industrial complex abound regarding Dr. Hoffer’s ostensibly debunked studies. What’s not debated is that he was a quintessential healer and highly committed to the advancement of orthomolecular medicine.

I've been taking it for years; it's one of the most affordable anti-aging agents, and I think it's one of the best supplements to include in your daily stack.





5:00 Scientific Research

5:33 Niacin vs Niacinamide vs Nicotinamide

7:13 The Niacin Flush

9:16 History

11:12 Vs Schizophrenia

13:13 Vs Alcoholism

16:16 For Trauma Survivors

18:32 The B Vitamin from Outer Space?

19:12 Antiaging Mechanism

21:13 Obesity vs Antiaging

23:45 Cognition

25:09 Got wifi? Take Niacin

28:09 B Vitamins are Mitochondrial Support

28:57 Lowering Cholesterol

30:01 Vs Anxiety

30:49 The Fertility Vitamin

37:54 Hunger Causing?

40:01 Inositol Hexanicotinate

40:37 Picamilon

41:53 Food Sources

42:46 Sources & Pricing

47:08 Dosage and Usage

48:42 Side Effects

50:26 Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Vitamin B3: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Vitamin-B3-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Vitamin V3

Niacin

Powdered (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/B3

Capsuled (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacin

Niacinamide (Pharma Grade) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Niacinamide

NMN https://www.limitlessmindset.com/NMN

Nicotinamide Riboside https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotinamide-Riboside

No-Flush Niacin (Inositol Hexanicotinate) https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Inositol-Hexanicotinate





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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