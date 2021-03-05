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Cancel Culture, Dr. Seuss, & the Marxist Regime
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30 views • March 05, 2021
This week cancel culture has come for Dr. Seuss, of all people, and we are going to talk about it.
Dr. Seuss is just the latest to be added to a growing list of seemingly innocuous targets like Mr. Potato Head, Huckleberry Finn, Paw Patrol and Aunt Jemima.
If news like this leaves you scratching your head, if the cancel culture craze confuses you, then watch this show. We are going to explain how all of this really stems from the growing marxist regime of the radical left.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Dr. Seuss is just the latest to be added to a growing list of seemingly innocuous targets like Mr. Potato Head, Huckleberry Finn, Paw Patrol and Aunt Jemima.
If news like this leaves you scratching your head, if the cancel culture craze confuses you, then watch this show. We are going to explain how all of this really stems from the growing marxist regime of the radical left.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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