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BIBLICAL PROPHECY - WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW WITH AMIR TSAFATI AND JACK HIBBS
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12 views • January 19, 2021
Pastor Jack and Amir Tsarfati of @Behold Israel with Amir Tsarfati, sift through God’s Word and discuss the “facts” of current Global events and this global pandemic. Take a look at how all of this lines up with the Bible and what God’s plans are for His church in the end times.
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