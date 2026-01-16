Trump Anger Spreads as U.S. Sells Venezuelan Oil and Targets Canada and Other Countries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAGA Goes Mean, and Trump normalizes anger and flipping people "The Bird". Late night talk show hosts joke about it, while the anger morphs into police actions against rising protests in the streets. This is Trump's America in January 2026. Analysis and commentary with Rick Walker, and Angie Clowry.
Plus today's other top news.
