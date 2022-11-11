US Forbids Russian Fertilizers, Grains into World Market

"The United States and the EU continue to prevent Russian fertilizers, grains and agricultural products from entering the world markets. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, spoke at a regular briefing about the situation that has developed in relation to the Grain Deal. On November 2, Russia resumed participation in the agreements on the export of grain from Ukrainian ports after receiving, with the mediation of Turkey, written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the humanitarian corridor for military purposes. We hope that the Zelensky regime will fulfill these guarantees better than the Minsk agreements. And, we regret that there is still no progress on the Russian part of the grain deal. Let me remind you that it was a package. That is how it was proposed, how it was seen, and, I hope, still sees by the Secretary General of the United Nations. The US and the EU continue to prevent our fertilizers and agricultural products from entering the world markets. We will take this into account when considering the advisability of extending the grain deal.""On November 18, Russia may withdraw from the Grain Deal"

