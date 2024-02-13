Create New Account
Tucker Carlson's First Discussion Since Putin Interview World Government Summit 2024 Full Panel
Published 19 hours ago

Tucker Carlson


Feb 12, 2024


Tucker Carlson speaks at the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai.


Watch Tucker's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin here: https://bit.ly/3SyWlcV


#TuckerCarlson #VladimirPutin #speech #Dubai #Russia #politics #news #Ukraine #war #Putin #debate #QandA #freespeech


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXikZM_O80

