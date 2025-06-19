BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Block Facial Recognition Cameras (IRL Tested!)
What is happening
What is happening
500 views • 14 hours ago


Business Reform


Jun 17, 2025 UNITED STATES

In this video, I explain how facial recognition systems work and share real-world test results on how to block them using infrared (IR) blocking glasses and reflective materials. From retail stores to vehicles and concerts, surveillance is everywhere—and facial recognition is often used without your knowledge or consent.


I’ll walk you through the technology, explain how IR cameras see through sunglasses, and share what actually works to block facial recognition, including budget-friendly Amazon options and Reflectacles IR glasses.


This is part one of a short series on protecting your privacy from facial recognition.


📌 Sources linked below

https://news.microsoft.com/source/201...

https://www.hypefresh.com/kroger-and-...

https://gizmodo.com/krogers-plan-to-u...

https://media.bizj.us/view/img/107814...

https://www.vox.com/2021/7/15/2257787...

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/...

https://www.regit.cars/car-news/facia...

https://www.boredpanda.com/objects-wi...

https://www.nature.com/articles/s4146...

https://www.rte.ie/brainstorm/2021/11...

https://cdn.britannica.com/s:700x450/...

https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.c...

https://i1.wp.com/insightsolutionsglo...

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000OE0Q1K?...

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FA4MD4M?...

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00FA4RDNI?...

https://www.reflectacles.com/#home


🧠 This channel explores Business, Tech, and Society—Subscribe for more.


👓 Products featured:

– IR Filter Shade 3.0 & 5.0 safety glasses

– Reflectacles IR-Pair and IR-Cloak glasses

– Reflective privacy hat test


Check out my website at BusinessReform.org

I am available as a speaker for your next meeting, retreat or corporate event. Contact me at [email protected]


The use of any copyrighted material in this video is done so for educational and informational purposes only including parody, commentary and criticism. See Hosseinzadeh v. Klein, 276 F.Supp.3d 34 (S.D.N.Y. 2017); Equals Three, LLC v. Jukin Media, Inc., 139 F. Supp. 3d 1094 (C.D. Cal. 2015). It is believed that this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Written by Dr. Steve Turley but applicable to Business Reform as well.

facial recognitionirlcamerastestedbusiness reformhow block
