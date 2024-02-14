'Big Intel' is Out of Control. It Can & Must Be Fixed: J. Michael Waller

The "intelligence community" has been infiltrated and taken over by Deep State villains, people who no longer believe in America and actually hate it, explained former CIA operative and senior analyst at the Center for Security Policy J. Michael Waller in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. According to Waller, author of the new book Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains, the saga begins a century ago with the Frankfurt School and the Comintern. It has now reached the point where "Big Intel," as he calls it, threatens the very fabric of America. But there was once a time when the FBI and other agencies were doing the right thing. Waller breaks it down.





