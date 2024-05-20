The Statement of the International Criminal Court Prosecutor - Demanded an Arrest Warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has demanded an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In his opinion, the Israeli Prime Minister may be held responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICC prosecutor also demanded the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Israeli Defense Minister, as well as three Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar.

adding: Antony Blinken: The International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over Israel.

Reuters, according to a White House statement:

Biden describes the request for the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants as outrageous. Biden says that Israel and Hamas can never be equated before the International Criminal Court.

Netanyahu categorically rejected and called the decision by the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague to seek arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister over alleged crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip an expression of "new anti-Semitism." 🤣🤡

ADDING: The High Court of London ruled in favor of Assange, he will have the opportunity to challenge the decision to extradite him to the United States, media reported.