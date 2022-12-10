We Know A Liar When We See One

The Tw!tter Files: Day 8; Part III
* Elon Musk releases more files.
* Tw!tter censored conservatives, GOP campaigns.
* Former CEO lied under oath.
* Tw!tter hijacked America’s political debate.
* Bias at the Bureau: where is the FBI?
* Former FBI lawyer planted inside Tw!tter; destroyed evidence.
* Tw!tter was swarming with feds.
* Corporate media won’t touch this story.
* Tw!tter helped Dems sway elections.
* Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: censorship was dangerous.
* Big Tech, media and Dems are why the American people don’t trust elections.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 December 2022
