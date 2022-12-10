We Know A Liar When We See One

Create New Account
The Tw!tter Files: Day 8; Part III

* Elon Musk releases more files.

* Tw!tter censored conservatives, GOP campaigns.

* Former CEO lied under oath.

* Tw!tter hijacked America’s political debate.

* Bias at the Bureau: where is the FBI?

* Former FBI lawyer planted inside Tw!tter; destroyed evidence.

* Tw!tter was swarming with feds.

* Corporate media won’t touch this story.

* Tw!tter helped Dems sway elections.

* Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: censorship was dangerous.

* Big Tech, media and Dems are why the American people don’t trust elections.

Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316933550112

