Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine Microchips

Spiro SkourasToday we are going to fact check the fact checkers regarding many online reports that bill gates wants to implant microchips in people using vaccines to fight the coronavirus.In this report we are going to focus on two articles that were published which claim to be the arbiters of truth, in these confusing times.So, Is the claim that Bill Gates wants to inject you with a vaccine that contains a microchip to track who has and has not been vaccinated true? Watch the report below and decide for yourself!How a tech NGO got sucked into a COVID-19 conspiracy theoryFalse claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirusReuters just got $10 billion to build a sustainable news business. How should it spend it?Thomson Reuters closes deal with BlackstoneStoring medical information below the skin’s surfaceQuantum-dot tattoos hold vaccination recordGlobal Health Leaders Launch Decade of Vaccines Collaboration | Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationKiva and Gravity.Earth granted first ID2020 certifications for empowering users of digital ID technologyOnly a Covid-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chiefUS firm combines nanotechnology, blockchain for COVID-19 immunity passportsID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines60 strong Self Sovereign Identity group targets COVID-19 immunity passports, credentialsCOVID Credentials InitiativeBlockchain digital identity firm Bloom launches credit score reporting with TransUnionWelcome the City of Austin to the ID2020 Alliance!ID2020 Alliance Unveils Digital ID ProgramID2020 The Need for Good Digital ID is UniversalBIS Papers No 106 The design of digital financial infrastructure: lessons from IndiaHARNESSING THE DIGITALIZATION OF FINANCE FOR THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALSTask Force on Digital Financing of Sustainable Development GoalsUN SDG Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong InstitutionsNew ID2020 Project to Build Biometric ID Program Around Infant ImmunizationBloomberg / MyPass /Austin Blockchain IDGAVI The Vaccine Alliance