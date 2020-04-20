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Fact Checking the Fact Checkers: Bill Gates, ID2020 & Vaccine Microchips
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117 views • April 20, 2020
Spiro Skouras

Today we are going to fact check the fact checkers regarding many online reports that bill gates wants to implant microchips in people using vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

In this report we are going to focus on two articles that were published which claim to be the arbiters of truth, in these confusing times.

So, Is the claim that Bill Gates wants to inject you with a vaccine that contains a microchip to track who has and has not been vaccinated true? Watch the report below and decide for yourself!

How a tech NGO got sucked into a COVID-19 conspiracy theory
https://www.thenewhumanitarian.org/ne...

False claim: Bill Gates planning to use microchip implants to fight coronavirus
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-fa...

Reuters just got $10 billion to build a sustainable news business. How should it spend it?
https://www.vox.com/2018/3/16/1712648...

Thomson Reuters closes deal with Blackstone
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-th...

Storing medical information below the skin’s surface
http://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vacc...

Quantum-dot tattoos hold vaccination record
https://bioengineering.rice.edu/news/...

Global Health Leaders Launch Decade of Vaccines Collaboration | Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/Media...

Kiva and Gravity.Earth granted first ID2020 certifications for empowering users of digital ID technology
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20200...

Only a Covid-19 vaccine will allow return to 'normalcy': UN chief
https://www.straitstimes.com/world/un...

US firm combines nanotechnology, blockchain for COVID-19 immunity passports
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/nanote...

ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/20190...

60 strong Self Sovereign Identity group targets COVID-19 immunity passports, credentials
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/sovere...

COVID Credentials Initiative
https://www.covidcreds.com/#About

Blockchain digital identity firm Bloom launches credit score reporting with TransUnion
https://www.ledgerinsights.com/blockc...

Welcome the City of Austin to the ID2020 Alliance!
https://medium.com/id2020/welcome-the...

ID2020 Alliance Unveils Digital ID Program
https://www.pymnts.com/news/biometric...

ID2020 The Need for Good Digital ID is Universal
https://id2020.org/digital-identity

BIS Papers No 106 The design of digital financial infrastructure: lessons from India
https://www.bis.org/publ/bppdf/bispap...

HARNESSING THE DIGITALIZATION OF FINANCE FOR THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS
https://digitalfinancingtaskforce.org...

Task Force on Digital Financing of Sustainable Development Goals
https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/p...

UN SDG Goal 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
https://www.un.org/development/desa/d...

New ID2020 Project to Build Biometric ID Program Around Infant Immunization
https://findbiometrics.com/new-id2020...

Bloomberg / MyPass /Austin Blockchain ID
https://littlesis.org/maps/4968-bloom...

GAVI The Vaccine Alliance
https://www.gavi.org
Keywords
vaccinewhofinancialbill gatesgavifaucinano technologyngoid2020spiro skourascovid-19vaccine microchipsmedical recordinplant
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