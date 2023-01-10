Create New Account
It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown
A true Halloween classic that is hard to find online. Hope you and your family enjoy this in late October, and throughout the year. A mirror of a better time in the United States where children would trick or treat alone without the need for parental chaperones. Contrast that with today where children are groomed by pedophiles in government schools.

humorfunholidaytrick or treathalloweensnoopyvioletlucycharlie browncharles schultzlinusgreat pumpkinred baron

