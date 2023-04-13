Electronic Mind Control & Blocking Electromagnetic Beaming - David Case

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/04/12/mind-control-torture/ David Case is an Electronic Engineer who started receiving electromagnetic beaming shortly after he tried to patent a computer that operates on Light Energy. David has discovered a certain frequency that prevents people from receiving the Tinnitus and the Voice to Skull Transmissions. David's device has helped over 2,000 suffering from externally imposed Tinnitus and V2S interference. David Case & James talk about electronic harassment and mind control and the truly scary features coming to new technology products.