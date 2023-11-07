011 THE BLESSING AND THE CURSE part 11

God has given us probationary time in order that it may be made manifest whether we will be loyal, OBEDIENT children, rendering obedience to his commandments, HIS STATUTES, and his laws, or whether we will persist in following a course of disobedience, and prove ourselves unworthy ofETERNAL LIFE. Those who will be doers of the words of Christ will have their names written in the Lamb’s book of life; but those who WILL NOT OBEY God’s law after light has come to them from the holy Scriptures, will be written among those whose fate is to PERISH. {RH October 9, 1894, par. 9}

