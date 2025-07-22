VAX POISONED TV STAR DROWNS ON VACATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, died Sunday while swimming in Costa Rica. A bystander with no prior connection to the actor jumped in to save him and is now in critical condition. Rescuers performed CPR for 20 minutes before declaring Warner dead; an autopsy lists “accidental asphyxiation by submersion.” His body has since been released to the family.
Speculation:
Warner was woke and took all of the mandated poison injections to remain on The Resident. Cardiac damage from the poison injections—myocarditis, micro-clotting—would have reduced his blood-oxygen capacity and left him vulnerable the moment the current tugged. A sudden arrhythmia or clot likely rendered him unconscious; the river merely carried away a man whose heart had already been compromised.