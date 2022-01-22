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ΠΟΡΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ.... ΛΟΝΔΙΝΟ 22-1-22 (ΝΤΕΗΒΙΝΤ ΑΙΚ)
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261 views • February 01, 2022
vasoula2908 "ΕΜΨΥΧΩΘΕΙΤΕ, ΣΗΚΩΘΕΙΤΕ, ΑΝΤΙΣΤΑΘΕΙΤΕ, ΠΙΣΤΕΨΤΕ ΟΤΙ ΜΠΟΡΕΙΤΕ ΝΑ ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΗΣΕΤΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΑΓΑΠΗΣ, ΣΕΒΑΣΜΟΥ, ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗΣ, ΑΥΤΟΔΙΑΘΕΣΗΣ!
Η ΑΝΥΠΑΚΟΗ/ΜΗ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΦΩΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΑ ΖΗΤΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΗΤΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΦΑΣΙΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗΣ.
ΕΝΩΜΕΝΟΙ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΤΡΟΠΗ, ΝΑ ΤΣΑΚΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΜΕ ΠΙΣΩ ΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΝΟΗΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΜΑΣ."
Η ΑΝΥΠΑΚΟΗ/ΜΗ ΣΥΜΜΟΡΦΩΣΗ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΤΑ ΖΗΤΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΗΤΤΑ ΤΗΣ ΦΑΣΙΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΕΠΙΒΟΛΗΣ.
ΕΝΩΜΕΝΟΙ ΜΠΟΡΟΥΜΕ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΤΡΟΠΗ, ΝΑ ΤΣΑΚΙΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΙΚΟΤΗΤΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΜΕ ΠΙΣΩ ΤΑ ΑΥΤΟΝΟΗΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΜΑΣ."
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