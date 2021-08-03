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Part 1: The need for investigation
SighandCry
SighandCry
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10 views • August 03, 2021
Topic: The need for investigation

Text for Meditation:
“New light will ever be revealed on the word of God to him who is in living connection with the Sun of Righteousness. Let no one come to the conclusion that there is no more truth to be revealed. The diligent, prayerful seeker for truth will find precious rays of light yet to shine forth from the word of God. Many gems are yet scattered that are to be gathered together to become the property of the remnant people of God. But light is not given simply to be a strength to the church, but to be shed upon those who are in darkness. The people of God are to show forth the praises of Him who hath called them out of darkness into His marvelous light. Christ has said of His people, “Ye are the light of the world,” and it is the mission of the light to shine out and illuminate the darkness.” — Councils on Sabbath School Work p 34.1

Questions to be addressed:

• Claims on new light should we investigate them?
• Is there a message for Gods people today?
• Why do we need to investigate for ourselves?
• Is ancient Israel (type) to meet the Israel of today (anti-type)?

Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come. John 16:13
Keywords
bible prophecyseventh day adventistseventh day adventistsezekiel 9144 000laodiceamodern israelpresent truthsigh and crymeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchfinal judgment for the churchjudgment of the livingsalvation issues
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