WAR ROOM [1 of 3] Monday 8/1/22 • CLAY CLARK - REAWAKEN AMERICA TOUR, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

GLOBALIST FORCES ARE MONTHS AWAY FROM ACHIEVING TOTAL COLLAPSE, MASS STARVATION, WARMeanwhile, globalist mouthpieces like Bill Maher are OPENLY calling for the planet to have 80% forced population reduction! And finally, Trump has gone public calling out the NWO’s master plan! DO NOT miss this!

Also, China is threatening WAR over Nancy Pelosi’s "imminent" Taiwan visit! Tune in NOW for the latest news you need to know and be sure to pre-order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset while it's still available! Link in this article!

Tune in now!

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