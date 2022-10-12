Bucha 2.0 | Ukrainian neo-Nazi blames Russia for 'mass grave'

A Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant shares a disturbing video purportedly showing dead civilians thrown into a mass grave in Ukraine and blames Russian troops for the apparent massacre. A Russian human rights council has called for an international probe into the gruesome video
Details: https://www.rt.com/russia/564429-ukraine-mass-grave-probe/
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.