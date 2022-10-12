Bucha 2.0 | Ukrainian neo-Nazi blames Russia for 'mass grave'

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A Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant shares a disturbing video purportedly showing dead civilians thrown into a mass grave in Ukraine and blames Russian troops for the apparent massacre. A Russian human rights council has called for an international probe into the gruesome video
Details: https://www.rt.com/russia/564429-ukraine-mass-grave-probe/
Mirrored - RT