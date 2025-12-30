(Adding: Two Majors #Report for the morning of December 30, 2025 at bottom)

Too Early to Relax📝

Heavy fighting in Kupiansk

The city is not letting its guard down. More and more footage from Kupiansk indicates a deeper penetration of AFU infantry into the city than previously known.

➡️On the right bank of the Oskil River, according to footage from Two Majors, the enemy managed to occupy the Cheburashka kindergarten building. The situation south of the city remains hidden by the "fog of war", but it is quite likely that the Russian Armed Forces have left positions in the city center to avoid getting trapped in a "fire bag".

➡️On the left bank, Russian units maintain control of the Kupiansk Sugar Factory and part of the Dairy Canning Combine, repelling enemy attacks. On this sector, the AFU have also committed some of their reserves to splitting the Western Group's formations - Ukrainian units were spotted on the territory of Secondary School No. 2.

Russian drone operators are striking Ukrainian formations to prevent them from turning the capital structure into a stronghold and organizing a defense node around it.

📌 The situation in Kupiansk remains extremely difficult. Bad weather is hindering Russian UAV operators and at the same time allowing the enemy to leverage their superiority in manpower.

❗️Against this backdrop, the "anti-crisis" reports from some Russian resources claiming control over most of the city only play into the AFU's hands. They prevent an objective assessment of the situation and make people think the crisis is resolved - while "on the ground" Russian units are fighting in the minority, and in some places even surrounded.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of December 30, 2025

▪️A series of reports on the liberation of new populated areas was replaced by information about Kiev's attempt to strike with drones at the residence (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/254107) of the Supreme Commander in the Novgorod region. Moscow has already made statements about preparing a retaliatory strike, reserving the right to choose the place and time, and has informed Washington. The situation once again suggests the overthrow of Ukraine's military-political leadership, and there is hope that this time a strike will actually take place. Moreover, a powerful strike on Bankova Street in Kiev would have boosted the morale of our troops.

▪️At night, our "Geraniums" and missiles operated against Odessa and Kharkov, the destruction of targets was of a "routine" nature.

▪️On the Sumy direction, the Group "North" reports that against the background of our gradual advance in the Sumy and Krasnopol districts, the enemy is strengthening his defensive lines and putting up fierce resistance. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors - mutual strikes.

▪️In the Belgorod region, at the intersection of the Besonovka - Orlovka roads, two women received barotraumas from a drone strike on a car. In the village of Zamostie, two women were injured in a drone attack on a car. Under drone strikes are Grebinka, Zamostie, Glotovo, Pochaevo, First Tseliapye, Chervona Dibrovka, Berezovka.

▪️On the Kharkov direction, the Group "North" is engaged in fierce battles south of Volchansk. On the Khatnen sector, efforts are being made to clear the border area. In the Staritsa area, the enemy is being burned out of the forest by TOs.

▪️The AFU group near Kupyansk will be destroyed in January - February, reported the commander of the Group "West" Kuzovlev. Earlier, he reported on the complete liberation of Kupyansk. Battles are ongoing, and the enemy has brought in reinforcements.

▪️North of Dimitrov (Mirnograd), battles were reported. The city's urban development is about to be cleared.

▪️The Zaporozhye front, despite minor changes in the situation over the day, made headlines yesterday. The Supreme Commander said that the advance towards the city of Zaporozhye is an important task that our troops are solving in fierce battles on the Primorsky and Orekhovsky directions.

▪️On the Kherson direction, the AFU continues to strike at the civilian population. In Novaya Zburevka of the Goloprystan district, a man and a woman were injured. Reports from the localities say that the enemy shelled Aleshki, Velika Lepetih, Dnepryany, Kakhovka, Nova Mayachka, Rubanovka, and Fedorovka.

The report was compiled by:⚡️Two Majors