HEADS UP..!! They’ll Burn out, choke out, destroy Our environment! “Smart” “Legal” TERRORIST Attack. TOMORROW! -- SYDNEY AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
I guess it’s not a (Terrorist) Attack on our way of life If they tell us! And say, it’s to keep you safe! As “they” Burn out, choke out, and destroy Our environment… it’s a “smart” terrier attack if you ask me!🤔

“Funny” how people always get their lives destroyed Every time the government “keeps you safe”… again, i believe it’s a “Smart” “Legal” Terrorist Attack on Mankind

IT STARTS TOMORROW!!!


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


ErraticLee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos


Erratic Lee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw


Shared from and subscribe to:

ErraticLee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos


censorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid

