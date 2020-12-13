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Google Intentionally Maligns Tucker Carlson -- Evidence of Silent (but Deadly) Leftist Propaganda
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96 views • December 13, 2020
Google supposed ethos of do no evil, has taken a sharp turn as the company is merely acting as a leftist propaganda company. Attempting to research tucker Carlson and find a clip on YouTube to watch, I ran into almost entirely left leaning propaganda meant to discredit him in the eyes of neutral people. As a customer I'm not finding what it is I desire, and as a a shareholder of Google My financial interests are being swept aside and undermined by the companies top brass and their employees ideological positions. It's disgusting as an American, and as an investor.
Please start searching for your information elsewhere, and let's do What we can to undermine this monopoly that once again demonstrates the corruption of power.
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Propaganda #tuckercarlson #youtube
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Please start searching for your information elsewhere, and let's do What we can to undermine this monopoly that once again demonstrates the corruption of power.
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Propaganda #tuckercarlson #youtube
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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