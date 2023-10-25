Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
22 Years of Patriot Act Blowback
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
329 Subscribers
30 views
Published Wednesday

October 26, 2001 - We’re still grappling with the blowback that comes with allowing freedom to be eviscerated in exchange for the false promise of “security”


Path to Liberty: October 25, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionpatriot actsurveillancelibertarian10th amendment4th amendmentwar on terrorism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket