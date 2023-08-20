Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW WORLD ORDER.......THEY HAVE THEIR UNIFORMS READY
channel image
Alex Hammer
4239 Subscribers
336 views
Published 21 hours ago

.... why did you think all the fighting age men are being invited into your countries by your government. When some of your police refuse to round up citizens, the invaders will be handed UN uniforms.


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BFwpmlvkLsJY/

Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmospropaganda5gaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesgeo-engineeringmasksmsm liesblack goodna manipulationbunker fuelquarantineslockdownscurfewsagenda 2c-ovid hoaxgraphene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket