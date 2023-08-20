NEW WORLD ORDER.......THEY HAVE THEIR UNIFORMS READY

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.... why did you think all the fighting age men are being invited into your countries by your government. When some of your police refuse to round up citizens, the invaders will be handed UN uniforms.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
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