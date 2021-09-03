X22 REPORT: 11 Of The Combatant Commanders Were Installed By The Patriots, We Are Here For A Reason

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11 Of The Combatant Commanders Were Installed By The Patriots, We Are Here For A Reason
The [Ds] is now preparing for the fallout. It has been announced that the forensic audits are now going to be released sometime in September. The fake news is already reporting that protests are being put together during the same time to protest against those in jail, it's a trap. Trump and the patriots have installed 11 Combatant commanders , there is a reason we are here. We are now reaching the precipices, buckle up its going to get chaotic. We knew this day would come, patriots in control.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.