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Police under the microscope - A must watch!
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30 views • November 26, 2020
At one time we trusted and needed the police. Times have changed. The police have lost their way and now act as a para-military force supporting an agenda. They are paid through our taxes yet they don't serve us anymore. There are some good ones out there but its becoming apparent there is a problem. Taking away guns was suppose to help violence but it seems like it's getting worse and its quite often the police committing the violence. Get involved people!
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