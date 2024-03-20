Create New Account
Aquaman Teaches Bug Eating - Roach Shrimp of the Land
channel image
First Brick
Published Yesterday

Aquaman The Lost Kingdom has scenes preconditioning viewers to want to each BUGS.  The movie is a great example of social engineering through entertainment.

This is the Klaus Schwab and WEF (World Economic Forum) agenda to end farming and homesteading for the cause of global warming.

Keywords
foodglobal warmingmeatinsectshrimpwefaquamanbugcockroachklaus schwablost kingdom

