Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on April 28





▪️Russian troops launched another massive missile strike on the AFU facilities.





In Dnipro, at least two oil depots and a hangar on the territory of a construction company were hit.





▪️Ukrainian forces continue shelling the border territories of the Bryansk region.





A residential area in the village of Suzemka was hit; a garage and a car were damaged. Civilians were not injured.





▪️The AFU used drones to attack the border town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region.





Russian air defenses intercepted at least two UAVs, with the remaining ones damaging an electrical substation in the village of Nezhegol.





▪️Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, the enemy is retreating to the western outskirts under the onslaught of Russian forces.





The liberated areas were visited by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who declared his readiness to reconstrutct the city despite significant destruction.





▪️Russian Missile Troops carried out targeted strikes on AFU facilities in Kostyantynivka.





The attack hit the joint defense headquarters of Bakhmut and the location of Foreign Legion units.





▪️Russian motorized rifle units continue to fight fiercely near Druzhby Avenue in Mar’inka.





Artillery crews and armored vehicles provide fire support to the advancing units.





▪️Ukrainian forces launched massive drone and MLRS strikes against Donetsk.





A direct hit destroyed a minibus: seven people, including a child, were burned alive.