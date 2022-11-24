Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
General Mike Flynn Calling out the Globalists
209 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Thursday |
Shop now

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who exposed deep-state's plan on bringing in a civil war, was National Security Advisor for less than a month.

He calls out Globalists, Gates, Soros, WEF, WHO, United Nations, IMF, World Bank, and the Communism players for a 5th Generation War that is happening now, which is a manipulation war on your mind.

He says globalists overstated the risk of covid for their own gains, including a global financial collapse, and to bring in the New World Order, and that COVID was a weaponized operation by China,

Uploading his latest clip in a minute:
https://rumble.com/v1wvulc-flynn-on-communist-players.html

Keywords
globalistsunwhoworld bankwefgeneral flynngreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket