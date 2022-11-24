General Mike Flynn Calling out the Globalists

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn who exposed deep-state's plan on bringing in a civil war, was National Security Advisor for less than a month.

He calls out Globalists, Gates, Soros, WEF, WHO, United Nations, IMF, World Bank, and the Communism players for a 5th Generation War that is happening now, which is a manipulation war on your mind.

He says globalists overstated the risk of covid for their own gains, including a global financial collapse, and to bring in the New World Order, and that COVID was a weaponized operation by China,

Uploading his latest clip in a minute:

https://rumble.com/v1wvulc-flynn-on-communist-players.html