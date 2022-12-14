The Work of the Tank Support Combat Vehicle "Terminator" Shown For the First Time. - RU Group 'O' Repelling UKR Attacks.

RIA Novosti publishes footage of the work of the tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" for the first time.
On the drone footage, the soldiers of the Russian army group 🅾️ ("Brave") are repelling Ukrainian attacks on the Svatovo-Kremennaya line in the LPR. The video also shows the work of artillery and tanks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.