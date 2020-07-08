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En esta "cuarenterna", ¿tendremos alguna revelación especial? (Resubido acá)
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4 views • July 08, 2020
Programa emitido por RZ y dirigido por Quique Romero, analizando la actualidad y la pandemia desde una perspectiva no oficial, sólo para despiertos.
PILAR BASELGA en La RZ - 7/7/20
Mientras la cuarentena argentina sigue violando las garantías constitucionales, en EEUU se ven signos y "mensajes encriptados", que tal vez sean una señal de algo inminente.
ANTISISTEMISMO EXPLICITO con la conducción de Enrique Romero, todos los martes a las 13 hs. en www.larz.com.ar
LINK PARA ACCEDER A LBRY: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ElCanalDeQQ:e
PILAR BASELGA en La RZ - 7/7/20
Mientras la cuarentena argentina sigue violando las garantías constitucionales, en EEUU se ven signos y "mensajes encriptados", que tal vez sean una señal de algo inminente.
ANTISISTEMISMO EXPLICITO con la conducción de Enrique Romero, todos los martes a las 13 hs. en www.larz.com.ar
LINK PARA ACCEDER A LBRY: https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@ElCanalDeQQ:e
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