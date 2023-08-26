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The Golden Ratio - The Fingerprints of God and Signature of the Architect
America at War
America at War
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117 views • August 26, 2023

2 Thessalonians 2:11


11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion,
that they should believe a lie:

You can go through school and college, but you won't be taught about this!

You can get your Bachelor's Degree, and even a Master's Degree, but you'll never be taught about this! Because all of what we learn from our institutions is designed to keep us in a state of slavery

You can even look this up directly... and even then they won't tell you about the golden ratio literally being in EVERYTHING, including in you.

We have eyes, but do not see. We have ears but do not hear!
Just like in the bible, Jesus can cure the blind and the deaf
I know this because he cured this blind man

The fingerprint of your creator is on everything.
Satan is the "god of this world" and the "Prince of the Power of the Air"
He is also "The Father of LIES"

He uses these lies to hide the TRUTH from you
To hide your Father from you and discredit His word.

This becomes very evident when you pay attention!
We must all seek the TRUTH. You'll find the truth when you find your Father
Center yourself by standing in the Truth

Isaiah 55:6
“Seek ye the LORD while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:”

He is near, I'll guarantee it!

original video by Shane_St_Pierre
The Golden Ratio - the Fingerprints of God and Signature of the Architect

https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-Golden-Ratio---the-Fingerprints-of-God-and-Signature-of-the-Architect-:9

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