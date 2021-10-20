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Neither say thou before the angel, That it Was an Error ~ or a BooBoo
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10 views • October 20, 2021
Ralph Gordon Stair's Boo Boo's were Flat out Lies Like His Father the Devil.
Jesus Described Men Like the False Witness Rg Stair ~ When He Speaketh a Lie, He Speaketh of His Own: For He is a Liar, and The Father of it.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
Jesus Described Men Like the False Witness Rg Stair ~ When He Speaketh a Lie, He Speaketh of His Own: For He is a Liar, and The Father of it.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://thefinalwitness.com/
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