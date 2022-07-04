Amazing Discoveries Part 3 Jonathan Gray Forbidden Valley of Eight

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Back in the early 90s. Jonathan Gray follows in the footsteps of Ron Wyatt. Awesome adventure into the dangerous region of eastern Turkey.The contact info at the end of the video is no longer valid. Both Jonathan and Ron have since passed on to their rest. Jonathan's website: http://www.beforeus.com
Ron Wyatt's family maintains this excellent website: https://www.ronwyatt.com