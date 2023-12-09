Dr. Tenpenny recently stated to me when considering Dr. Carrie Madej's protocol of 21ml of 3% food-grade peroxide to 500ml IV bag that the "Dose makes the poison - 21cc IV would be a poison. It's the dose" Carrie gave our family 4 times greater than she publicly announced with Dr. Northrop. Two and half months before coming to our home.
I want to make clear that the Nebulizing formula of Carrie Madej mentions in her interview with Dr. Northrop is NOT the same that administered to my father-in-law. Dr. Madej administered eight (8) times greater in her dosage to him. This is a statistically significant difference. There will be far more information forthcoming very soon.
https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.