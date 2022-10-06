Dr. Naomi Wolf Joins Ob-GYN Dr. James Thorp to Discuss the Dangers of the COVID Vaccine to Pregnant Women-Part 1

https://gnews.org/post/p1taxe07d
After the rollout of the mRNA injections, Dr. Thorp saw a spate of increasing birth defects, a really dramatic increase in first and second trimester loss, very unusual autoimmune diseases, significant increase in growth restriction, peculiar appearance of placentas…
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.